Country singer Yago, duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 – Rádio Itatiaia

The country singer Yago, who was a partner with Santhiago, died this Wednesday (29), aged 29, in Curitiba. Yago had been hospitalized since early December to treat a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax. This condition occurs when air that should have been in the lung leaks into the chest. Consequently, the lung contracts and ceases to function.

The singer’s wake is scheduled to take place at 8 am, this Thursday (30), in chapel 2 of the Colônia Orleans Parish Cemetery, in Curitiba. The burial will be at the same place, at 2 pm.

Yago was also known for imitating the voices of other country musicians.

“The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven. Today unfortunately he rested after an arduous struggle with a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax. Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energy and the staff at Erasto Hospital Gaertner, who went to great lengths to try and save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed,” stated the singer’s press office in an Instagram publication of the duo.