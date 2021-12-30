Country singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies after a battle with lymphoma

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Country singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies after a battle with lymphoma 3 Views

posted on 12/29/2021 9:19 PM / updated on 12/29/2021 9:22 PM

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)


(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Another casualty in the constellation of stars of Brazilian country music. Singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, died this Wednesday (29/12) after months of fighting lymphoma. The disease caused a pneumothorax that took the 29-year-old artist’s life.

Yago was hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital, in Curitiba, the city where he lives with his family. The singer’s death was confirmed by the duo’s press office. Through social networks, the official profile of the artists published a tribute. “The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven.”

The artist’s wake will be this Thursday (12/30), from 8 am, at Chapel 2 of the Parish of Orleans, in Curitiba, Paraná. Burial is scheduled for 14:00.

Yago and Santhiago became famous on the internet after publishing videos of the duo imitating other country singers. One of the publications surpasses 4 million views.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Camilla de Lucas detonates Globo after error on BBB22 program

The digital influencer and ex-sister from BBB21 Camilla de Lucas, used social media to express …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved