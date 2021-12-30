Country singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies after a battle with lymphoma

posted on 12/29/2021 9:19 PM / updated on 12/29/2021 9:22 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Another casualty in the constellation of stars of Brazilian country music. Singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, died this Wednesday (29/12) after months of fighting lymphoma. The disease caused a pneumothorax that took the 29-year-old artist’s life.

Yago was hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital, in Curitiba, the city where he lives with his family. The singer’s death was confirmed by the duo’s press office. Through social networks, the official profile of the artists published a tribute. “The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven.”

The artist’s wake will be this Thursday (12/30), from 8 am, at Chapel 2 of the Parish of Orleans, in Curitiba, Paraná. Burial is scheduled for 14:00.

Yago and Santhiago became famous on the internet after publishing videos of the duo imitating other country singers. One of the publications surpasses 4 million views.