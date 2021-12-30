Country singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 | Brazil



Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies at the age of 29

Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 years oldDisclosure

Published 12/30/2021

Rio – The country singer Yago, who was a partner with Santhiago, died at the age of 29 this Wednesday. He had been hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital, in Curitiba, since the beginning of December because of a lymphoma, which caused a pneumothorax. This condition causes the air that should have been in the lung to be expelled through the chest, causing the organ to contract and stop functioning. Yago’s wake began at 8:00 am this Thursday, chapel 2 of the Parish of Orleans, in Curitiba. Burial is scheduled for 14:00.

The duo’s official profile lamented Yago’s death on social media. “Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energy and to the Erasto Gaertner Hospital team who spared no effort to try to save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed,” the message read.

Yago and Santhiago were known as “The Gypsies”. Yago was also recognized for his ability to imitate the voices of other famous country people.

This fourth was also marked by the death of country singer Maurílio, who was a partner with Luiza. He had been hospitalized since December 15th after becoming ill while recording a DVD. Maurílio died after septic shock caused by pulmonary thromboembolism.