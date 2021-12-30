Coutinho does not rule out playing in Brazil in the first half of 2022

Little taken advantage of at Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho wants to be traded and welcomes the possibility of playing in Brazil for at least the first half of 2022.

Hitting a top Brazilian team that fights for titles is part of Coutinho’s plan to remain on the Brazilian national team’s radar, with an eye on its presence at the Qatar World Cup. He knows that the first few months of next year will be decisive for Tite.

The next step in planning the attacking midfielder revealed by Vasco is a frontal conversation with Barça, which, it is worth remembering, in 2018 disbursed more than 120 million euros (R$ 778 million, at the time) to sign him from Liverpool.

Due to the need to pay a considerable part of the Brazilian’s high salary, the Catalan club may pose obstacles to accepting a loan to Brazil until December. However, the scenario becomes different with a concession until August.

In recent days, some Brazilian clubs have already been informed of Coutinho’s desire, including Atlético-MG and, mainly, Palmeiras. The same has already happened in England, with, for example, Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham.

At 29 years old, Philippe Coutinho has a valid contract with Barcelona until June 2023.