Coveted by Sport and Vasco, Diego Souza can be rehired by Grêmio | football

Grêmio did not renew with Diego Souza right after the end of the Brazilian Championship and the consequent relegation to Serie B. After a few weeks, the club from Rio Grande do Sul does not rule out talking to the center forward to rehire him in season 2022.

As it still hasn’t got any area man on the market, the Tricolor is considering the possibility. President Romildo Bolzan Júnior mentioned the matter in interviews this Wednesday for Grenal and Bandeirantes radio stations. Ao ge, however, denied the deal and treats the return as a distant fact.

— There is a huge shortage of center forwards, a complicated situation to hire one that meets our needs. We need one more player. We haven’t reset it yet. Diego left due to the termination of the contract. It is a situation that can happen, to rehire him – highlighted Bolzan in the Band.

1 of 1 Diego Souza celebrates Grêmio goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Diego Souza celebrates Grêmio goal — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Diego Souza is in the United States and has been sought out in recent days by Sport and Vasco. The center forward intends to have his future defined when he returns from his vacation in Brazil.