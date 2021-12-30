COVID-19: BH invites new age groups for a booster dose; check out – General

From January 10th, new age groups will be able to get vaccinated (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte announced this Wednesday (12/29) the expansion of age groups to receive the booster dose against COVID-19. From January 10th, new ages will be called following the four-month interval of the second dose.

According to PBH, the call occurs gradually to avoid crowding and it is necessary to wait for the call to look for a vaccination site. To receive the new injection, everyone must carry a vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

See the new schedule:

Thursday, 12/30: booster dose for people with comorbidities, from 41 to 18 years old, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

December 31, Friday: recap of the booster dose for pregnant women, purperae, people with permanent disabilities (with and without BPC) and with Down syndrome – from 18 years old, and for people with comorbidities, aged between 59 and 18 years old. The booster dose is given to people whose second dose is 4 months old. It is necessary to bring a vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

January 3, Monday: booster dose for public transport and passenger road workers, subway, air, rail, truck drivers, urban cleaning and solid waste management workers, whose second dose has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 01/04, Tuesday: booster dose for children’s education workers, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 05/01, Wednesday: booster dose for workers in primary education, whose second dose has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 06/01, Thursday: booster dose for workers in secondary education, vocational training, EJA (Youth and Adult Education) and higher, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 07/01, Friday: booster dose for people aged 59 and 58, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 01/10, Monday: booster dose for people aged 57 and 56, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

January 11, Tuesday: booster dose for people aged 33 and 32 – who received Coronavac, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

January 12, Wednesday: booster dose for people aged 28 and 27 – who received Coronavac, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 01/13/Thursday: booster dose for 55-year-olds whose second dose date has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

Day 01/14, Friday: booster dose for people aged 54 years, whose second dose date has completed 4 months.