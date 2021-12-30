Covid-19 cases increased 50% in the Americas, says Opas | World

Covid-19 cases have increased 50% in the Americas over the past week, while deaths associated with the coronavirus have increased by 11%, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported on Wednesday (29).

Between December 19 and 25, more than half of the countries registered an increase in cases of more than 20% in the region, where there is the largest increase in the world, according to a statement.

The greatest number of infections occurred in the United States, followed by Canada and Argentina.

In Central America there is no evidence of an increase, except in Panama and Belize.

In the Andean region, Bolivia tops the list, but cases have also increased in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

In the Southern Cone, Covid-19 infections increased in Paraguay and Uruguay and decreased in Brazil.

In the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica registered significant increases and Trinidad and Tobago registered a decrease in cases.

PAHO warns that in the coming weeks cases may continue to increase., as well as the hospitalizations and deaths due to the fact that the coronavirus circulates more and because there is “greater personal contact due to the period of holidays and vacations“, mainly because the highly contagious omicron variant has been registered in 27 countries and territories in the region.

To reduce transmission, PAHO, which is the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), continues to recommend vaccination and continue public health measures, such as using a mask, physical distance, ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowding and wash your hands.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, adds the organization.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide since December 2019, according to a calculation this Wednesday by the AFP news agency based on official data, but the WHO considers that, in fact, the balance it can be between two and three times larger.