Covid-19: No data from SP, Brazil registers 117 deaths and almost 10,000 cases in 24 hours | Brazil

Again without data from São Paulo, Brazil registered, in the last 24 hours, 117 deaths by covid-19, according to a survey carried out by the press consortium with the state health secretariats. With this, the total number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus rises to 618,870.

The moving average of new deaths in Brazil in the last week was 106 per day, a 27% low on the 14-day variation

Five States had no records of deaths in the last 24 hours: Alagoas, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Sergipe.

According to the balance closed at 20h, the number of registered cases of the disease from yesterday to today was 9,958. As a result, the total number of people infected with covid-19 rose to 22,262,869.

The moving average of cases over the past seven days was 6,022 per day, up 53% from cases registered in 14 days.

The State Secretariat of São Paulo reported technical problems to update the data. This was the 20th day with a problem in the registry since a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website and the application and page of ConnectSUS took down the information about the status of the vaccine.