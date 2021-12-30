Covid vaccines used in Brazil protect those who have had the disease

The four vaccines against covid-19 that are applied in Brazil provide additional protection to those who have already had the disease. This is shown by a study published today without peer review on the Medrxiv website.

According to the research, the immunizers from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and CoronaVac were more than 80% effective in protecting hospitalizations and deaths of people who contracted the disease for the second time, after at least 14 days of the second dose. Furthermore, the effectiveness of protection against symptomatic cases of the disease ranged from 39% to 65%.

The health status of infected and vaccinated people was compared with that of infected and unvaccinated people.

The researchers point out that after the initial infection, a person who took the second dose of the immunizer at least 14 days ago is 37.5% less likely to have symptoms if they have taken CoronaVac, 53.4% ​​for AstraZeneca and 63.7% for Pfizer . In the case of Janssen, which was administered as a single dose at the time of the research, the effectiveness was 35.8%.

Also after the second dose, the effectiveness against hospitalization and death is 82.2% with Coronavac, 90.8% with AstraZeneca and 87.7% with Pfizer. At Janssen, it is 59.2%.

The study was carried out in partnership between 18 Brazilian and foreign institutions, including Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), Stanford University, among others.

During the research, 22,565 people over 18 years old who had two positive RT-PCR tests were evaluated. Also analyzed were 68,000 individuals who tested positive and then negative, between February and November this year.

The study did not perform a specific analysis of each variant of the coronavirus and does not specify the effects for those who are infected with omicron.