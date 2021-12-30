Criticized for his absence in Bahia, Bolsonaro rides a jet ski







Bolsonaro rides a Jet Sky on the beach in Santa Catarina this Wednesday Vilmar Bannach/Photopress/Estadão Content Photo: Vilmar Bannach / Photopress Estadão Content

President Jair Bolsonaro returned to riding a jet ski this Wednesday morning, 29, on a beach in Santa Catarina, where he has been since Monday, 27, to spend New Year’s Eve. The president has been criticized on social media for keeping his vacations while cities in Bahia face floods that have already caused 21 deaths and left 77 thousand people homeless.

In a video published by the Santa Catarina portal NA More, Bolsonaro appears riding a jet ski at Praia da Enseada, in the city of São Francisco do Sul (SC). Supporters of the president accompanied the tour with shouts of “myth”.

Later, the president used an ironic speech by the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, to justify his absence in Bahia. “I think that if the president discovers a cure for cancer, he will be criticized because he discovered a cure for cancer,” said Marinho in Rio de Janeiro, where he participated in a ceremony held at the Guanabara Palace to release funds for works.

Yesterday, in a conversation with supporters at Praia do Forte, where he also rode a jet ski, Bolsonaro said he hopes he will not need to return to Brasília before January 3, the date scheduled for his official return to work. Também na terça, a hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” esteve entre os assuntos mais comentados do Twitter. The posts criticized the president’s stance in relation to the emergency caused by the heavy rains in Bahia.

Bolsonaro arrived in the state, on December 12, and flew over the affected regions, but has not returned to the site since the most recent rains. Yesterday, the government issued a provisional measure that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million in favor of the Ministry of Infrastructure. These resources will be used to rebuild highways damaged by storms in the states of Amazonas, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Pará and São Paulo.

Em um vídeo publicado hoje no Twitter pelo Tenente Mosart Aragão, assessor especial do presidente, Bolsonaro diz que participará no dia 5 de janeiro de um jogo de futebol solidário, em Buriti Alegre (GO), com o cantor Gusttavo Lima e a dupla sertaneja Bruno and Brown.

Member with covid

After meeting Bolsonaro in Santa Catarina, deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC) reported on his social networks that he tested positive for covid-19. “Because of this, for prevention and responsibility, I sent a message to President Jair Bolsonaro since I received him yesterday in San Francisco and we had a brief contact, spoke with the President’s Chief of Staff and alerted the team doctor to be aware” , wrote the parliamentarian.

The report asked the Special Secretary of Communication (Secom) if the president will test for coronavirus or take any preventive sanitary measures after keeping in touch with the deputy, but there was no response until the closing of this text.