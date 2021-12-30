Crossed epidemic of flu and Covid in Ceará has not yet generated an increase in hospitalizations in the public network – Metro

The health care of Ceará people must now be doubled: with at least 278 cases of influenza A, 69 of them by H3N2, and an accumulation of 2,200 cases of Covid in December alone, Ceará is experiencing a flu epidemic within the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Northeast Diary, this Wednesday morning (29), Ricristhi Gonçalves, Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation of the State Health Secretariat (Sesa), confirmed that Covid’s cases already present, once again, a “progressive increase”.

Despite the large viral circulation, the cases registered by Sesa have been mild to moderate, as assessed by the executive secretary, which proves the importance of vaccination against influenza and against Covid.

Ricristhi Gonçalves Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance We are not seeing hospitalizations because of these diseases, there is no increase in requests for beds in the ward or ICU, and this is already an important gain that we have achieved with immunization. Cases have been lighter.

Given this profile of patients, Ricristhi emphasizes that the main strategy to be adopted by the State and municipalities in preparation for 2022 is to strengthen primary care units, such as health posts and Emergency Care Units (UPAs).

The early escalation in the number of patients with flu syndromes in the state, whether by influenza or other respiratory viruses, has as its main accelerator relaxation of sanitary measures, as highlighted by the secretary.

“These are very communicable diseases, they spread very quickly, mainly due to the new strains, which find a larger susceptible population. And people are not using a mask, sanitizing their hands”, he laments.

Due to the difficulty in noticing the difference between the signs of the flu and Covid-19, the sales consultant William Duvale, 27, sought Hospital São Mateus this week. “My condition was fever, as the first symptom, then a sore throat and then it got worse the next day”, he details.

William received the flu diagnosis after the negative test for coronavirus infection. Despite complete immunization against the pandemic virus, the young man did not receive the Influenza vaccine. “I spent two days in bed, the symptoms started (intensifying) in the second (27) morning.”

In the house where he lives with his two cousins, all got sick from the disease. Flu symptoms hit William last.

William Duvale Sales consultant You don’t know what it’s about, you’re on this issue of new flu and Covid variants and we don’t really know what the symptom is. You get nervous, so much so that when I saw that the fever didn’t go down I went straight to the doctor

Flu-like symptoms still manifest themselves with intensity for 23-year-old production engineer Lidjia Raposo. “It started on the 15th with a flu with mild symptoms: sore throat, congested nose, but mainly a lot of headache”, he recalls.

From there, Lidjia sought care in several hospitals in the private network, but faced difficulties due to the number of patients, “everyone had an average of 30 people in front”. On the 27th I returned to the emergency room much worse, with a very heavy cough, a congested nose and a lot of pain in the body”.

With hospitals full, Lidjia sought an appointment via telemarketing and he took the Covid-19 test, on his own initiative, which ruled out coronavirus contamination.

“No one got sick, everyone took the flu vaccine except me, because that day I was traveling”, he comments about the family formed by his parents and two brothers living in the same house.

Because of Influenza, the young woman is with onset of pneumonia and maintains antibiotic treatment while preparing for an exchange in the United States in February of next year. “I’m afraid of having a lockdown again, but I’m pretty confident about the vaccine”, he ponders.

Influenza tests

The scenario of an increase in flu cases is expressed much more by demand in healthcare facilities than by testing, since, unlike Covid, not every patient with influenza is officially identified by the healthcare system.

Ricristhi explains that, daily, are sent by the “sentinel units” to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Ceará (Lacen) only 5 samples of patients to identify the causative agent of the flu syndrome, to be subtyped.

“We don’t do tests on all of them, because the influenza test is more complex, it is not routine at the units. The sentries are already suitable for treating people with flu-like illnesses, collecting samples and notifying cases”, stresses the secretary.

People hospitalized with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) or who have died due to the flu also have samples sent to identify influenza and its subtype (A H1N1, A H3N2, B etc.)

