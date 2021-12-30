Cruise passengers with an outbreak of covid are barred in Salvador

Passengers aboard the ocean liner Costa Diadema are prevented from descending in Salvador after the cruise ship experiences an outbreak of covid-19. At least 56 occupants tested positive according to information from the Health Department of Salvador (SMS).

Costa Diadema left Santos and arrived in Salvador around 8am this Thursday (30th). The ship is scheduled to stay in the Bahian capital until midnight today. After that, he will head to Ilhéus, in the south of the state. It is not yet known whether the occupants will be able to disembark in this city.

In the note, SMS informed that it monitors the situation of covid-19 cases on the berthed ship. “Health Surveillance Teams, together with the State, are blocking the disembarkation of passengers and adopting other security measures in accordance with sanitary protocols”.

The spokesperson for the Municipal Health Surveillance Directorate, Andréa Salvador, is at the site to align the measures and at the end of the inspection will meet the press.

other cases

Costa Diadema also visited Salvador on the 23rd. After leaving the capital of Bahia, he went to Ilhéus and, finally, to Santos. In the city of São Paulo, the liner had at least 13 passengers tested positive for covid-19.

Those infected were isolated in their cabins and could not visit the common areas of the ship.

Largest in Brazil

The ship is the largest ever operated in Brazil by Costa Cruises. With a capacity for 4,947 passengers, the liner offers 1,862 cabins and 19 decks weighing 132,500 tons.

Dubbed the Queen of the Mediterranean, the ship has 756 balcony cabins, 11 pools and whirlpools, 8 restaurants and 11 bars. One of its differentials is the large presence of works of art, which includes more than 7,000 objects, under the artistic curatorship of Casagrande & Recalcati. The works were created by 41 artists who, through paintings, photographs and sculptures, portray the theme of royalty. Among the artists who contributed to the interior decoration are internationally famous Sam Havadtoy and Mario Donizetti, and Italian artists such as Vanni Cuoghi, Resi Girardello, Roberta Savelli and Claudio Prestinari.