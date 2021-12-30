Cruzeiro gives up and Sydney becomes an option for Inter

Cruzeiro will not comply with the agreement made with Sydney, desired by Inter. At the end of the Brasileirão, the defender was in the crosshairs of Colorado, who did not want to continue the conversations, and the athlete ended up hitting the Fox. However, the Minas Gerais club will not be able to pay for what was closed between the parties.

The contract was signed on December 13, by the then football director, who did not stay after Ronaldo’s arrival. Thus, following a policy of financial adequacy, the Minas Gerais team will not be able to bear the costs of the agreement made.

André Argolo, general secretary of Cabuloso, got in touch with Jorge Machado, a businessman who takes care of the player’s career, early this Wednesday morning and notified him. Thus, without compliance with the bond, the Sydney legal system will take the appropriate measures in the case.

Inter tried Sydney before the player closed with Cruzeiro

In contact with the defender, planning to reinforce the defense, the colorada direction had no conviction in the athlete since he signed the termination with Real Betis. Talks between club and player took place, but did not progress, and even Taison was in contact with his former teammate.

The allegation for the withdrawal of the contract was that the defender’s recent record was not favorable. He has not been on the field since May and has played a few games in recent years. Furthermore, the pieces for the position in the current cast were seen as sufficient.

Thus, the 32-year-old defender was announced as a reinforcement of the Minas Gerais club for the Serie B dispute in 2022.

Before playing in Europe, the defender began his career at Beira-Rio, where he stayed from January 2007 to July 2008. In Colorado, he won the Recopa Sudamericana and the Campeonato Gaúcho.