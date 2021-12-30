Cruzeiro: Marcelinho nudges Luxa and recalls Ronaldo’s ‘na cola’ disaffection at Real

A known disaffection from Luxembourg since Corinthians, especially at the end of the 1990s, former player Marcelinho Carioca nudged the captain, who was fired by Ronaldo Fenômeno, the new majority partner of the Minas Gerais team. For Marcelinho, Ronaldo’s decision, in addition to the budget issue, is also a reflection of the past.

In a comment on TNT Sports’ Instagram, Marcelinho recalled the time when Ronaldo was coached by Luxa at Real Madrid. According to ‘Pé de Anjo’, the now former coach from Cruzeiro would take it on his feet and spend time with Ronaldo wanting to show authority. Now he’s just been fired by his former commando.

“When he was a coach at Real Madrid, he took Ronaldo and Raul’s foot in the game, making fun of it, substituting and wanted to show power and authority. But he forgot that the players are the ones who play and not the coach. The world turns around, friend. What you sow, you will reap”, wrote Marcelinho Carioca.

Before the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno, Luxemburgo had a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2022, with the possibility of staying in 2023 in what could be his last season at the club. Ronaldo and his work group, however, opted for the technician and his entire committee to leave in favor of hiring a cheaper, younger professional with new ideas in the market. The name of the new coach from Cruzeiro should be announced in the coming days.

