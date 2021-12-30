Cruzeiro: Ronaldo’s arrival causes “chair dance” and layoffs announced at Cruzeiro

THE cruise it had been in freefall in recent years, passing far from gaining access back to the elite group and seeing the value of debts mounting, something that was considered extremely worrisome by all involved. The team confirmed in 2021 that it will again play in Serie B next season, but wanted a different plan, which would bring hope.

In this way, the arrival of ronaldo, which bought 90% of SAF, brought a lot of expectations for better days, especially as it already has a long experience in football, contacts and financial power. In addition to the BRL 400 million already invested, the intention is to “inject” more money, but only in points that are treated as priorities.

In order to reduce costs at this beginning, the phenomenon has been ordering a series of layoffs, especially to reduce the payroll significantly, wanting to start from scratch. Right away, Alexandre Mattos and Vanderlei Luxemburgo were already told that they are not part of the plans for 2022 and left Toca, even if the coach, for example, had already renewed his contract.

However, the “waiver list” doesn’t stop there: wardrobe with nearly 27 years of service to the club, José Eduardo Gil, better known as “Boi”, received notice of dismissal this week. According to “Itatiaia”, the employee is on vacation and received a notice to visit the club’s human resources department on the day of the presentation, scheduled for January 4th.

If the aforementioned were not enough, those responsible for Cruzeiro have already warned that they will no longer rely on the services of professionals from the medical and nutrition departments, collaborators in the base categories, among others. The “clean” is being very impactful, but it is considered necessary for the debts to be written off little by little.