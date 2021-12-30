Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest hits of 2021 on Steam

love or hate cyberpunk 2077, the fact is that it played a role in one of the biggest controversies in recent video game history thanks to its problematic launch on last generation consoles and reports of crunching in the work environment of studio CD Projekt Red. Still, the game remains a success !

Proof of this is the report that Valve, owner of Steam, released to the public. In it, we can see which games had the highest gross revenue on the PC, which includes cyberpunk 2077 in an excellent position, an even more remarkable feat if we take into account that the title does not have microtransactions to inflate its numbers, unlike some competitors.

In other words, every penny accounted for there came directly from sales of the complete game, and not from cosmetics or battle passes, which, by table, necessarily implies great total sales on the platform.

It is worth remembering that the game has always been much less problematic in terms of computer performance. Over there, the open-world RPG is among the hits that have reached more than 200,000 simultaneous players, and a community of passionate fans continues to release mods and rock the scene.

On consoles, cyberpunk 2077 it was even pulled from the PlayStation Store for excessive complaints and bugs, and the developer continues to work on a number of performance-enhancing patches, as well as promised free updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as content DLCs unprecedented.

What do you think of all the controversy surrounding the game and its sales success on PC? Comment below!