Death of country singer at age 29 in Curitiba generates commotion on social media

The death of country singer Yago, 29, from Curitiba caused a commotion on social media this Wednesday (29). He was partnered with brother Santhiago. The two sang country songs and did successful imitations on You Tube.

Known as the gypsies, due to their descent, the pair performed several shows in Campo Largo and Curitiba, in addition to appearing on national TV programs, with Programa da Xuxa on Record TV, on Programa do Ratinho on SBT, Sabadão, by Celso Portiolli, among others.

Yago was undergoing treatment for a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax, and was hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital in Curitiba. The wake will take place on Thursday (30), from 8 am, in chapel 2 of the Colônia Orleans Parish Cemetery, in Curitiba. The funeral will be at the same place, on Thursday, at 2 pm.

“The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven. Today unfortunately he rested after an arduous struggle with a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax. Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energy and the staff at Erasto Hospital Gaertner who spared no effort to try to save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed,” says a statement posted on Facebook by the duo.