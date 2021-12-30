Despite the sharp drop, Cruzeiro’s management considers enough pay to fight for access in 2022 | cruise

The order to cut spending at Cruzeiro is clear and has been moving from paper to action by Ronaldo’s team. All sectors of the football department will be impacted, but the most striking difference will be related to the professional’s payroll. It will be the shortest in three years of Series B. A calculated decision.

The team delegated by Ronaldo to analyze Cruzeiro’s contracts and accounts pointed out, right away, that the main team’s sheet was out of the current financial standard. It will be reduced by more than half compared to 2021.

Monthly maturities are expected to be around R$1.5 and R$2 million. To get an idea, Alexandre Mattos, who was football director, revealed that the plan before the sale of SAF shares was to have a payroll of R$ 4.5 million.

Elenco do Cruzeiro returned to training at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Despite the drop in value, the team that takes care of the transition in Cruzeiro management understands that the current planning is enough to seek access, taking into account what was practiced in the last years of Series B. The cut was abrupt, but with a project which will, of course, prioritize access.

What happens to be even more necessary is the success rate of Cruzeiro in the search for reinforcements in the market. The policy, compared to the financial aspect, is “virtually zero” error. Quite different from what happened in the last two years.

Even as a result of this, a fully integrated football department will be set up, with proximity between figures from all sectors and important participation in market analysis. Factors that also explain the changes in the technical command and in the board, in addition to purely financial matters.