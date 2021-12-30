Discover the most drawn numbers in the 12 editions of Mega-Sena da Virada – 12/29/2021 – Daily

This year, Caixa Econômica Federal will hold the 13th edition of the Mega-Sena da Virada, which has been raffled since 2009 and has already had 109 winners of the top prize.

Many players already have their favorite tens, but it is also possible to try your luck with the most drawn numbers in the 12 previous editions of the prize. Will the lightning strike more times in the same place…

According to Caixa, 72 dozen were drawn by 2020 and the number that came out the most was the 10, drawn four times.

In second place appear four numbers with three draws: 03, 05, 20 and 36.

In the sequence, 17 dozen that have already been drawn twice since 2009: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

Among the numbers that were drawn only once at the Mega-Sena da Virada are: 01, 04, 06, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 52, 55 and 57.

And 16 dozen that were never drawn: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

Prize draw

Contest 2440 will be held from 8 pm (GMT) at TV Globo studios, with live broadcasting by a pool of broadcasters and over the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

Bets can be placed until 17:00 on Friday (31).

The value exceeds the R$ 325.2 million from last year and should become the biggest prize in the history of Caixa Lotteries. If only one winner takes the jackpot and applies the entire amount to savings, there will be more than R$1.5 million in monthly income. The money is also enough to buy 40 mansions, worth R$8.75 million each.

?

how to bet

Bets can be placed in person, at a lottery outlet, or over the internet, through Internet Banking for bank account holders, the Loterias Online Caixa website or the Loterias Caixa application, which can be downloaded free of charge for the Android and iOS platforms.

On the internet, the minimum amount must be R$30. In other words, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to place at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to mix with other games, like Quina or Lotomania, for example.

​​From the site

Access the Lotteries Online website

Confirm you are over 18 years old. Then click on “access” in the upper right corner. If it is the first access, register. Otherwise, login using CPF and password

Scroll down and click on the icon “Mega-Sena da Virada” (Contest 2440)

Choose the tens you want to bet

Inform if you want to bet with more numbers and if you want to activate the surprise and/or the stubbornness

When it’s all over, click “put in cart” below

When the total purchase amount exceeds R$30, select the “go to payment” option on the right side

Enter your credit card details and confirm your purchase

After the draw, enter the site, login and click on “my account”. Then to “bets” and then to “check bets”. If you have won, the prize you will receive and the withdrawal procedures will appear.

through the app

Download the Caixa Lotteries app, available for free for Android and iOS

After the introduction, login or register

On the home screen, locate the Mega-Sena da Virada and click on “bet”

Select the desired dozens and inform if you want to use more numbers and if you want to activate the stubborn and the surprise

When done, select “add to betting cart” at the bottom of the screen

As on the site, the minimum amount is R$30. If you didn’t give this amount, go back to the beginning and play other games until you reach the amount.

When finished, click on “betting cart”

Check the bets and, if everything is ok, go to “proceed to payment method”

Enter your card details and click on “bet and authorize charge”

After the draw, access the app. Open the menu by clicking the button in the upper left corner and choosing “my area” and then “my bets”. In this area it will appear whether you won or not

By Internet Banking