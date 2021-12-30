DM Tricolor gives the approval and Bittencourt prepares a pen to sign with one more reinforcement; contract time draws attention

Fluminense is about to announce another reinforcement for the 2022 season. It is defender David Duarte, a 26-year-old player who played for Goiás in the 2021 Brazilian Series B Championship. The player is already in Rio and had his medical exams approved by Nense. Now, all that’s left is the signing of the contract. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper ‘O Dia’, the agreement includes a bond until the end of 2025 and Tricolor Carioca will buy 70% of the athlete’s economic rights. The other 30% will go to David Duarte. The official announcement should only take place in the first days of 2022, since the defender has a contract with Goiás until Friday (31).

Flu’s interest in David Duarte was aroused in October this year, when Tricolor even tried to hire him even before the end of their relationship with the Esmeraldian club. At the time, R$ 2.5 million were offered, but Goiás did not want to open negotiations.

As Laranjeiras has already received a range of reinforcements to face the next season. Midfielder Felipe Melo, forward Willian Bigode (both ex-Palmeiras), and Ecuadorian left-back Mario Pineida (from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador), have already been announced. At Mário Bittencourt’s negotiating table, they are still discussing negotiations with striker Gérman Cano (ex-Vasco) and left-back Cristiano (from Sheriff, from Moldova).