DNA reveals large-scale migrations in Bronze Age Britain

A major new study of ancient DNA has tracked the movement of people in southern Britain during the Bronze Age. In the largest such analysis published to date, scientists examined the DNA of nearly 800 ancient individuals. The new work was presented in article in the magazine nature.

Led by the University of York (UK), the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University (USA) and the University of Vienna (Austria), the study shows that people who moved to the south of Britain around 1300- 800 BC accounted for about half of the genetic ancestry of subsequent populations.

Combined DNA and archaeological evidence suggests that rather than a violent invasion or a single migratory event, the genetic structure of the population changed through sustained contacts between Great Britain and continental Europe over several centuries, such as the merchant movement, mixed marriages and small scale family group movements.

The study found evidence that the new migrants fully blended into the population of southern Britain from 1000 to 875 BC

networks

According to the researchers, the origin of these migrants cannot yet be established with certainty, but it is more likely that they came from communities in and around France.

The period between the Bronze Age and the late Middle Ages was a time when established agricultural communities expanded across the landscapes of southern Britain, and extensive trade routes were developed to allow the movement of metal ores for the production of bronze.

These new networks connected vast regions across Europe, as can be seen from the diffusion of bronze objects and raw materials.

Contacts

The study’s lead archaeologist, Professor Ian Armit of York University, said: “We have long suspected, based on patterns of trade and shared ideologies, that the period between the center and the end of the Bronze Age was a time of intense contacts between communities in Great Britain and Europe. (…) While we may have thought that long-distance mobility was restricted to a few individuals, such as merchants or small groups of warriors, this new DNA evidence shows that a considerable number of people were moving, across the spectrum of society.” .

Some of the earliest genetic evidence has been found in the English region of Kent, suggesting that the island’s south-east may have been a focus of movement for Great Britain. This resonates with previously published isotope evidence at archaeological sites such as Cliffs End Farm, where some individuals spent their childhood on the mainland.

celtic languages

The new DNA evidence may also shed light on the long-standing question of when the first Celtic languages ​​arrived in Britain.

Since population movement often leads to language changes, the new DNA evidence significantly strengthens the case for the emergence of Celtic languages ​​in Britain in the Bronze Age. On the other hand, the study shows little evidence of large-scale movements of people to Britain during the subsequent Iron Age, previously thought of as the period during which Celtic languages ​​may have spread.

Professor David Reich of the Harvard Medical School said: “These discoveries do not resolve the question of the origin of Celtic languages ​​in Britain. However, any reasonable scholar needs to adjust his best guesses about what happened based on these findings. (…) Our results militate against an Iron Age spread of Celtic languages ​​in Britain – the popular ‘East Celtic’ hypothesis – and increase the likelihood of a late Bronze Age arrival from France, a rarely seen scenario discussed called ‘Celtic of the Center’”.

lactase persistence

Another unexpected finding of the study is a large increase in allele frequency for the persistence of lactase (a genetic adaptation that allowed people to digest dairy products) in Bronze Age populations in Great Britain relative to the mainland.

The study’s senior co-author, Professor Ron Pinhasi, a physical anthropologist and expert on ancient DNA at the University of Vienna, said: “This study increases by 12 times the amount of ancient DNA data we have from the late Bronze and Early Ages. Iron in Great Britain, and 3.5 times the amount compared to Western and Central Europe. With this huge amount of data, we can for the first time carry out adaptation studies with sufficient resolution in time and space to allow us to discern that natural selection occurred in different ways in different parts of Europe.”

Pinhasi continued: “Our results show that dairy products must have been used ​​in qualitatively different ways from an economic or cultural perspective in Britain than they were on the European continent in the Iron Age, as this was a time when lactase persistence was rapidly increasing in frequency in Great Britain but not on the mainland”.

While the new DNA evidence sheds more light on Britain, the data also indicate population movements between different parts of continental Europe, confirming what archeologists have long suspected – that the late Bronze Age was a period of intense contact. and sustained among many diverse communities.

See too

+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her home; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach