Doctor says Maurílio died of septic shock; understand the table – 12/29/2021

Intensive care physician Wandervam Azevedo, who was accompanying the hospitalization of Maurílio, 28, said in an interview on JA2, an Anhanguera TV news program, which is affiliated with Globo, that the country singer died this Wednesday (29), due to septic shock.

The condition is due to sepsis — a generalized infection, caused by the body’s unregulated response to an infection caused by viruses, fungi, bacteria (a pneumonia or urinary tract infection, for example). Septic shock occurs when the immune system’s reaction to this infection is so strong that it impairs the functioning of one or more organs and compromises the cardiovascular system.

Upon reaching the condition of septic shock, the patient’s blood pressure drops to low and dangerous levels, reducing the oxygenation of various organs, which increases the risk of death.

“He has gotten worse since yesterday. We changed the antibiotic and the body did not respond. Today, we continue with the increase in medicines, but he had multiple organ failure: kidneys, lungs, liver and, finally, the heart,” explained Azevedo to JA2 .

Maurílio was a partner with Luiza and had been hospitalized since December 15th. He got sick while recording a DVD by another duo and, according to the doctor Wandervam Azevedo, had three cardiac arrests after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism.

The problem occurs when a clot obstructs the pulmonary artery, blocking the passage of blood to the organ, which can lead to cardiorespiratory arrest, as happened with the artist.

*With information from the article “Sepsis: most cases start outside the hospital; see signs and how to avoid it”, published on 08/27/2019