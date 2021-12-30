Doctor Strange 2 influenced Spider-Man 3 script with delays

the screenwriter Chris McKenna, in Spider-Man: No Going Back House, spoke to Variety about the influence that the postponements suffered by Doutor Estranho in the Multiverso da Loucura ended up having on the script of the new film by Amigão da Vizinhança. That’s because Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) also plays a vital role in the film directed by Jon Watts.

“Actually, we were working from things that would happen in Doctor Strange 2, trying to incorporate them into our script. When we started writing, Stephen knew the problems and dangers of messing with the Multiverse. a person who doesn’t know a lot about it. but that’s what frightens everything the most: starting to play with these things, because it’s about fear of the unknown. Anyway, he was the voice of reason, saying, ‘You don’t messes with someone’s fate—and Peter being naive enough to reply, ‘Why not? Why can’t we save these people?’, McKenna said.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will have the return of cumberbatch in the role of the Supreme Mage. Before, the character appeared in Spider-Man: No Return Home, like Peter Parker’s new mentor (Tom Holland). Directed by Sam Raimi, from the trilogies evil dead and Spider man, the sequence of Doctor Strange will now hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus. The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

