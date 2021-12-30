Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a new synopsis that gives more details of the plot

Description confirms Scarlet Witch as an ally, and details conflicts from the Ultimate Mage’s upcoming movie

Who stayed in the movies for the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Return Home was presented with a taste of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, the film had a synopsis published by the Japanese website of Disney (via comic book).

The description reveals that the Supreme Mage (Benedict Cumberbatch) is now in charge of commanding the Avengers with the output of captain America (Chris Evans), and the death of the Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but that your spell to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) end up creating such an intense crisis in the Multiverse that Stephen Strange needs to enlist the help of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Check the synopsis of Doctor Strange 2 below:

“After the intense battle of Avengers: Ultimatum that resulted in the departure of Iron Man and Captain America, Doctor Strange – ex-genius surgeon and the most powerful wizard of all – is expected to assume a central role in the Avengers. However, by using his magic to manipulate time and space with a forbidden and dangerous spell, he opens a door to a world of insanity called the Multiverse. To restore an ever-changing world, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, and the most powerful Avenger, the Scarlet Sorceress, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the universe, far beyond its powers. Even more surprising is that the greatest threat to the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The description matches many of the scenes from the first teaser, which shows Stephen Strange transiting through parallel dimensions, seeking help from Wanda Maximoff, and fighting his evil version – originally featured in the episodes of What If…?, animation of Disney+.

The synopsis also helps to break one of the oldest rumors in the production, that the Scarlet Witch would be the great villain of the plot. Everything can change in twists, of course, but both the teaser and the description emphasize that she will be on the side of the Ultimate Mage, fighting head-on the crisis in the Multiverse.

Directed by Sam Raimi (evil dead, Spider man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters in May 5, 2022.

Enjoy and check: