Does converting the car to gas make IPVA 2022 cheaper?

Gasoline, ethanol and diesel prices reached record levels in the country. Trying to get away from this incessant high and looking to save money, many drivers choose to convert the vehicle to Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG) using the so-called Gas Kit.

Natural gas is more economical, but it still has another big advantage. In some Brazilian states, those who have a car powered by CNG can get discounts on the IPVA (Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax).

The reduction can be quite attractive in some places, as the state itself defines its rate. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, those who have a car with a Gas Kit pay a 1.5% rate of IPVA, while other owners need to pay 4% of the vehicle’s market value.

Those interested in converting must first undergo an inspection by the State Department of Transit (Detran). To find out about the rules adopted in your state, it is also necessary to contact the agency.

Does CNG have disadvantages?

Despite being quite economical, since it costs up to half the price of ethanol and gasoline, gas has some peculiarities. In recent months, product prices have risen a lot due to demand, with the 60 liter Kit being sold for around R$1,000 above its usual price.

In addition to making sure they can afford the cost of moving, the driver also needs to know that the car’s performance will drop a bit. This mainly occurs in gasoline-powered cars.