“Does not fit the profile”

This Wednesday afternoon, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr., stated that there is possibility of maintenance of striker Diego Souza for next season. The idea, however, goes against what the club’s runner-up in football, Dénis Abrahão, previously expressed. In his assessment, the player does not fit the intended team profile for Serie B.

In an interview with Rádio Guaíba’s program Concentração, on Sunday, Abrahão praised the center forward. However, he stated that, given the goals and profile intended for the 2022 team, Diego Souza does not fit. “It’s going to be difficult to become competitive. We want a team that runs, has a cart and has intense markings. It doesn’t fit that profile,” he said.

He recalled important features of the center forward, which helped to score goals with Grêmio’s shirt. However, he also cited the physical problems presented by Diego during the season. “If he were 30 years old and weighed 90 kilos, he would be the best center forward in the world. He has his ox in the shade. It will be difficult to become competitive,” he lamented.

This Wednesday, Romildo admitted, in interviews for radio stations Gre-Nal and Bandeirantes, that Tricolor is studying the possibility of returning to negotiations with the 36-year-old striker. After the relegation in Brasileirão, the management decided not to renew the athlete’s contract and issued a note informing him of his departure. This Wednesday, however, the agent acknowledged the chance to go back. “We can definitely rehire him,” he said.

Despite criticisms of the “commitment”, Diego Souza’s numbers in the two seasons 2020 and 2021 at the Arena are expressive. There were 105 games, 52 goals and 13 assists. In 2020, he became the top scorer in Brazilian football.





