Dollar rises to R$ 5.693 with pressure from servers on the radar; Scholarship drops – 12/29/2021

The commercial dollar rose 0.95% and ended this Wednesday quoted at BRL 5.693 on sale – a strong rise in the penultimate trading session of the year, in a movement strengthened by low liquidity and new mobilizations by public employees for salary increases raising fears about more spending by the Union in 2022.

Following the same trend, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 0.72% and closed the day at 104,107.24 points. The session was again reduced in volume due to the year-end holidays.

In 2021, the dollar accumulates gains of 9.73% against the real, while the Ibovespa plummeted 12.53%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

micron

Abroad, investors are following the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and its possible economic consequences.

“The natural end-of-year scenario of very low volume, multi-date closings and a relatively tight economic schedule continues,” said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, in a report.

He said that while investors continue to cautiously follow news about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, there are encouraging signs that the strain may not be as lethal as initially feared, which could lead to less stringent economic constraints on combat. the disease.

Research by South African scientists has suggested that omicron infection enhances immunity to the Delta variant, while in the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases from Covid-19 to five days, compared to the previous ten-day guidance.

“The micron can indeed be the sign of the ‘beginning of the end’ of the pandemic, something that could be very positive for the world economy as of next year,” said Vieira.

Ptax

In Brazil, the market is eyeing the definition of Ptax of the end of the year, which will happen tomorrow, which could lead to oscillations in the sign of the dollar in the local exchange market, according to a note by Guilherme Esquelbek, gives corresponded Broker.

THE Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank that serves as a reference for the settlement of derivatives. At the end of each month, financial agents usually try to direct it to levels that are more convenient to their positions.

*With Reuters