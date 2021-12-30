Dom Pedro II’s first grandson is born in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

“I will die. I can’t take it anymore”, exaggerates the princess.
Pilar will arrive from the trial of Samuel (Michel Gomes), and will ask to be alone with Leopoldina to deliver the baby. The entire royal family will be nervous, waiting for news.
Until… the real baby is born!
“It’s a boy!” Pilar will exclaim with emotion.
Dom Pedro II is moved by the arrival of his first grandson — Photo: Globo
“Long live Pedro Augusto, prince of Brazil!”, celebrates grandpa Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), to continue, with his grandson in his arms:
“You will be very happy, my grandson. You will have a long, full and prosperous life. You have to live in a better Brazil than what we live in today. I will do everything possible for this.”
