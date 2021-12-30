Dramatic audio with ‘frightening sounds’ captured by NASA on the planet Jupiter – Metro World News Brasil

Over this past week we’ve released details about the ‘mysterious audio’, with ‘frightening sounds’, captured by NASA on the planet Jupiter.

As detailed, the audio track collected during the flight over the Jupiterian moon Ganymede by the mission to explore Jupiter offers a ‘dramatic ride’.

The file was one of the highlights of the mission scientists shared in a briefing at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting.

Ganymede is Jupiter’s main natural satellite and is also the largest natural satellite in the Solar System.

It is the first time that an impressive file like this one on Jupiter has been widely released.

As reported by NASA, the audio is described as ‘dramatic’, impressing users and scientists

Detailed analysis and modeling of the data is ongoing. With that, new details will be released soon.

The American Agency’s Juno spacecraft was responsible for capturing the stunning audio mystery.

It was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011, on an Atlas V rocket, and entered a polar orbit around the planet on July 5, 2016.

This is the first time Jupiter will be seen below dense cloud cover. Check out the awesome audio:

