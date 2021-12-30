Duck in Inter? Player can return to Brazil in 2022

A former Inter player could be back in Brazil in the next few days. It is the forward Alexandre Pato, currently at Orlando City, USA.
With an uncertain future, the player has been receiving surveys from Brazilian teams, however, the permanence of the striker in the US is a possibility as well.
Talks for the renovation are advanced. The player only intends to hear other proposals when he decides his future in the current club.
Alexandre Pato arrived at Orlando City in February 2021 and, right away, had a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery. Because of this, the athlete only played 5 times.
In 2020, for São Paulo, Pato also did not play many times and only played in 13 matches for the São Paulo team. Before closing with Orlando City, the player spent a few months without a team.
Goal drought
The last goal scored by Alexandre Pato was in March 2020, in São Paulo’s 2-1 defeat by Binacional in the Libertadores.
Wage
Due to his injury, Pato receives a salary of R$ 122,000, which is very affordable if you consider the current values. This can help in negotiating with a Brazilian club.