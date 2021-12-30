Duck in Inter? Player can return to Brazil in 2022

A former Inter player could be back in Brazil in the next few days. It is the forward Alexandre Pato, currently at Orlando City, USA.

Trending: Copa America winner is offered to Internacional

With an uncertain future, the player has been receiving surveys from Brazilian teams, however, the permanence of the striker in the US is a possibility as well.

Talks for the renovation are advanced. The player only intends to hear other proposals when he decides his future in the current club.

Trending: Inter: Bracks says what positions the club wants to hire – Short video

Alexandre Pato arrived at Orlando City in February 2021 and, right away, had a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery. Because of this, the athlete only played 5 times.

In 2020, for São Paulo, Pato also did not play many times and only played in 13 matches for the São Paulo team. Before closing with Orlando City, the player spent a few months without a team.

Trending: Cacique Medina’s new salary at Inter is scary

Goal drought

The last goal scored by Alexandre Pato was in March 2020, in São Paulo’s 2-1 defeat by Binacional in the Libertadores.

Wage

Due to his injury, Pato receives a salary of R$ 122,000, which is very affordable if you consider the current values. This can help in negotiating with a Brazilian club.