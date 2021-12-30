Dwayne Johnson dismisses comeback and calls Vin Diesel a manipulator

Black Adam’s interpreter didn’t like the other actor’s attitude!

Fast and Furious 10 promises to take the car franchise to another level, culminating in the completion of this grand story arc. For this reason, Vin Diesel decided to invite Dwayne Johnson publicly for the film, bringing the return of a fan-loved character to the big screen. Now, in a new interview, the rock not only did he rule out his return to the movies, he also criticized his colleague’s attitude.

In 2017 there was a lot of bullshit behind the scenes of Fast and Furious 8, with a fight between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. There’s a lot of gossip about what made the actors fall out, with some pointing out that Diesel was jealous of the prominence The Rock was gaining, even though the actor claimed in an interview that the rivalry arose out of wishing his colleague to act better. The result of this was the departure of Johnson from the main franchise, acting in the derivative Fast and Furious Hobbs & Shaw, beside the actor Jason Statham.

The bullshit came to an end recently, with the rock stating that they had given a truce. Shortly thereafter, Diesel went public asking the other actor to return for The Fast and the Furious 10, saying:

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world waits for the end of ‘The Fast & The Furious 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Johnson back in my house. There isn’t a holiday that you don’t exchange positive messages… but the time has come. The legacy awaits you. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would be fine and make the best ending in the Fast & Furious saga, which will be the tenth movie! I say this in a loving way… but you must introduce yourself, don’t leave the franchise behind because you have an important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you attend and fulfill your destiny.”

Now, Dwayne Johnson he responded — also publicly — during an interview with CNN. The actor makes it clear that he did not like this attitude and that he will not return.

“I spoke directly [com o Diesel] that would not return to the franchise,” said The Rock. “I was firm, yet cordial, with my words and said that I would always support the cast and would always root for the franchise to be a success, but that there was no way I could come back.”

The actor continued, calling Diesel a manipulator:

“Vin’s last public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like the way he talked about his kids in his post, or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We talked about it months ago and we came to a pretty clear agreement.”

Despite this, Johnson is still very fond of the franchise:

“My goal this entire time was to end my incredible journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and elegance,” added. “It’s a shame that this public dialogue has tarnished everything. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to deliver something consistent to the public… I really wish my former colleagues and team members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. “

Fast & Furious 10 will be the conclusion of this story in theaters, being divided into two parts, one coming out in 2023 and the other in 2024. Second Vin Diesel, the goal is to make the ending as grandiose and explosive as possible, but there are already plans to create a derivative focused only on the women of the franchise, continuing the film’s legacy.

