EDP ​​(ENBR3) will pay R$454.8 million in JCP

Business

THE EDP (ENBR3) announced this Wednesday that it will pay interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$ 454,811,000.00, for the year 2021.

The value per common share of interest on equity will be R$0.7886027561, according to a document from EDP sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). The payment will have 15% withholding income tax, except for immune or exempt shareholders who prove this condition until December 31, 2021

Shareholders with a long position until the end of the trading session on January 4, 2022 will be entitled to dividends. The shares will be traded on the stock exchange “ex-interest on equity” as of January 5, 2022.

According to EDP, payment will be made until December 31, 2022, “without any monetary restatement or other remuneration”.

The company also informed that the subsidiaries EDP São Paulo and EDP Espírito Santo approved, on December 23rd, the payment to EDP Brasil, as the companies’ sole shareholder, of JCPs for fiscal year 2021, in the total amount of R$ 116,279 .000.00:

“The date of payment of interest on equity will be resolved later by the aforementioned subsidiaries, at the time of the resolution on the payment of dividends for the year ending December 31, 2021. The corresponding credits will be made in the accounting records of EDP São Paulo and EDP Espírito Santo on December 31, 2021, on behalf of EDP Brasil”, adds the company.

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) makes a comeback with generous dividends, says Genial

At the end of November, Genial Investimentos began covering the EDP Brazil (ENBR3). In a report signed by Vitor Souza, an analyst in the electricity and sanitation sector, Genial says that the company is making a comeback and the recommendation is to keep the shares, aiming at an appreciation of 16.11%, at the target price of R$ 24 .

According to Genial, EDP is putting aside its inefficient past that made it underpriced. “Essentially, we like the company’s history in recent years: very participative in auctions for new projects, active in the acquisition and sale of operating assets and efficient in managing its current assets. As we can see in its latest quarterly results, the fruits of all recent measures are starting to appear in the company profitability and in the stock performance in recent months – the controlling group itself concluded share buybacks over the last year at around R$17-18 per share”, says Genial.

Even with the positive impression, the review recommends keep the stocks, instead of buying, justifying that the good performance made the papers keep the price close to the highs years, “thus reducing our safety margin in the recommendation”.

But perhaps the main highlight for investors interested in the company is its dividend policy, which the analyst considers to be generous: the company is committed to paying at least BRL 1 per share, which may also include 25% of its net income or 50% of its net income adjusted based on long-term cash realizations — committing to use the highest value among those mentioned.

“It is important to point out that these levels of dividends are high in relation to the history of the EDP, which paid an average of R$0.6/share in the last 4 years”, states the report. “We consider the guidance in terms of dividend payments to be reasonably conservative and we are optimistic about the possibility of greater generosity in terms of payment of dividends in the following years.”