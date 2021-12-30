Einstein says 60% of Covid cases sequenced in the last 30 days are of the omicron variant; SP government calculates 99% of delta | São Paulo

A monitoring carried out by Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and updated on Sunday (26), showed that 62% of the coronavirus samples sequenced by the institution in the last 30 days were from omicron variant.

Data were obtained from a sample of patients seen at all hospital and laboratory units at Einstein, according to the company.

In the last 30 days, they were 22 cases caused by the omicron variant and 13 caused by different strains of the delta variant, among those sequenced by the institution.

Despite this, the official sequencing of the state of São Paulo, made by institutions linked to the state government, indicates that the most Covid cases are still caused by delta.

Last week, from December 21st to 28th, the Instituto Adolfo Lutz and the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo sequenced 1,219 samples. Only eight were from the omicron. Other 1,211, or 99.3% of the total were from the delta variant.

The discrepancy between data from different institutions occurs amid a data blackout period in Covid-19’s monitoring systems. Experts criticize the delay in sequencing the variants in circulation, as well as the many failures that state governments have reported in the Ministry of Health’s systems in recent weeks.

The omicron variant was identified for the first time on November 30, in São Paulo. According to the state’s official survey, 28 cases of this strain have already been confirmed in São Paulo.

But the numbers in the state may be even higher: this Wednesday (29), genomic sequencing carried out in the laboratory of the University Center Faculty of Medicine of ABC detected 3 new cases of omicron – two in São Bernardo do Campo and one in São Caetano do Sul .

In addition to identifying the new attention variant in ABC, the laboratory also announced that there was an increase in the percentage of positive tests. The positivity rate for RT-PCR tests, which was 2.5% three days ago, is 8% this Wednesday (29). The University Center performs, on average, 250 tests of this type per week.

Data on deaths by Covid-19 in São Paulo and vaccination against the disease in the state throughout the year 2021 show a drop in the number of deaths as population immunization advanced.

The numbers analyzed range from January to the end of November. During this period, the state reached the mark of 75% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule. On December 28, 78.95% of the population had the complete vaccination schedule. On the same date, 95.90% of adults had taken at least two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The graph also shows that the month in which most people were vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine against Covid was September, with more than 9 million applications of the last stage of the regular vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose).

Despite the reduction after the start of the campaign, the state of São Paulo reached more than 150 thousand deaths caused by the disease in the beginning of October. If it were a country, the state of São Paulo would be the eighth with more victims, with a number higher than that registered in more populous countries, such as Indonesia, England and Italy.

