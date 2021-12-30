Elon Musk promises humans will travel to Mars in 5 years

It’s no secret that Elon Musk wants humanity to get to Mars. The tech billionaire has been chasing that dream for nearly two decades, and now it’s starting to look like his aerospace company SpaceX will eventually make it possible. Until when? Musk says in the next five to ten years.

In a recent interview, Musk was asked once again – “When do you think SpaceX will land a human on Mars?” To that end, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX responded that in the best possible scenario, SpaceX could put a man on Mars within the next five years. The worst-case scenario could extend this to the next 10 years.

Which is still commendable, considering that the discussion is about sending a living and breathing human being to the surface of another planet, a prospect that might have been wildly ridiculed if we were only living half a century before today. Now, we have big, imposing rockets like the SpaceX spacecraft, which could make Musk’s dream and many others possible soon.

It’s not like Musk is being overly optimistic. When podcaster Lex Fridman asked the question during the interview, Musk stared at it for a good ten seconds. He then said: “best case is about five years, worst case 10 years”, words enough to stir excitement in the hearts of all space enthusiasts.

This isn’t the first time Musk has suggested a timeline for humans to land on Mars. In an interview with Time magazine earlier this month, Musk said, “I’ll be surprised if we don’t land on Mars in five years.” The timeline has become a little more realistic since then, it seems.

Although it should be noted that Musk is notoriously notorious for missing deadlines for his targets. With good reason, since his ambitions are often considered insane, at least until the world sees him fulfilling them. Landing a man on Mars is one of those aspirations. Creating a rocket big enough for this is another.

Musk seems to be in control of the latter half. In his recent interview, he highlighted how the determinants of the monumental task include “rocket engineering”. He took the opportunity to mention the greatness of the Starship, calling it “the most complex and advanced rocket ever made.” “It’s really the next level,” he said.

Musk explained that the level of optimization on the starship is what is crucial for this mission. The rocket is able to minimize the cost per ton per orbit “and ultimately the cost per ton on the surface of Mars,” explained Musk.

Although this is crucial to the mission. This, of course, will not be the only factor that will shape a manned trip to Mars. While it appears that Musk, like other agencies associated with the venture, still has time to figure it all out.