Emirates plane comes close to hitting the ground after taking off in Dubai | World

A flight by the Emirates airline on December 20 had problems raising altitude shortly after taking off and came close to hitting the ground in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was only 175 feet off the ground (about 53 meters) in an area close to the airport in Dubai, according to the website “The Air Current”, which highlighted that a flight made two days later with the same destination reached 1,550 feet (472 meters) at the same location.

Also according to the website, the situation may have been caused by an incorrect configuration of the aircraft’s autopilot system before the start of the flight.

Emirates confirmed to g1 that it had reported a “technical incident” on take-off of Flight EK231 on December 20, but did not explain why the plane was below normal altitude.

“We can confirm that a technical incident occurred at the departure of the EK231 on December 20, 2021. The flight continued safely to its destination and, after technical clearance, the aircraft made a return flight to Dubai,” the airline said.