European Countries, US Beat Daily Covid Case Records, Reinforce Vaccination Importance | National Newspaper

Countries in Europe and the United States are strengthening the importance of vaccination in the face of daily records of cases of covid.

France sees a tsunami of new infections. There were more than 200,000 new cases in 24 hours, a national and European record as well, according to the French Health Minister. In Olivier Véran’s accounts, every second, two Frenchmen are diagnosed with Covid.

Italy are also struggling against time to break the record streak. The country almost broke the barrier of 100,000 new daily cases. The Italian government has not seen the contagion leap repeated in the number of deaths.

The UK also counted fewer deaths in 24 hours. The British prime minister finds omicron less aggressive than delta, but Boris Johnson made it clear that the new variant is a real danger and is, yes, causing more hospitalizations..

He warned that those who were not vaccinated have eight times the risk of hospitalization.

Boris Johnson invited the British to start the year with “sensibility and caution”, taking their vaccines. Every day the government is firing thousands of SMS messages with this same message. So far, 77% of Brits have received at least one dose and almost half have even taken the booster dose..

The United States has never been so infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The increase in the number of Covid cases in the US also increases the search for booster doses of vaccines

For the first time, the world registers almost 1.5 million cases of Covid in 24 hours

The seven-day moving average surpassed 265,000 new cases on Tuesday (28). The country had only experienced a wave like this almost a year ago. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased, but are far from peaking.

Anthony Fauci, the White House infectious disease specialist, said on Wednesday (29), that preliminary data suggest that the omicron variant is less aggressive and lethal than the delta, despite being much more transmissible. And he said again: those who are vaccinated and with the booster dose up to date are rarely hospitalized.

The big issue now is going back to school, in less than a week. Some cities, like Chicago, have sent Covid tests to students’ homes. In Washington, the capital, students and public school officials must prove they tested negative before returning.