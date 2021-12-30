Even allies criticize Bolsonaro for taking a vacation during a tragedy in Bahia

posted on 12/30/2021 06:00



Bolsonaro returned to riding a jet ski on a beach in Santa Catarina and causing crowds – (credit: Reproduction/Facebook)

President Jair Bolsonaro’s stance of keeping vacations in Santa Catarina, while thousands of people suffer from flooding in Bahia, has been the target of widespread criticism, which even includes government allies. A hashtag “#BolsonaroVagabundo” está nos trending topics do Twitter desde terça-feira.

The evaluation of the president’s supporters is that he should act as quickly as possible to lessen the impacts of the tragedy and that his presence in the affected areas would be an encouragement to the victims, as well as a demonstration of empathy.

Bolsonaro’s move provided even more ammunition for government opponents. Minority leader in the Chamber, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), pointed out a lack of “compassion” in Bolsonaro. “It’s not just omission and irresponsibility, it’s a lack of compassion and love for others. Almost 500 thousand people were affected by the rains in Bahia, 20 Brazilians died and 77 thousand are homeless or displaced from their homes. And where is the President of the Republic ?” he asked.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) stated that “Brazil’s problem is not ideology, but honesty and competence.” “Bolsonaro forces me to include another problem: the absolute lack of respect and empathy. Only in the most savage dictatorships has a ruler been seen enjoying a vacation in the midst of a national tragedy,” he fired on social networks.

On the other hand, members of the government came to the president’s defense and tried to lessen the negative impact of the criticisms. Ministers such as Fabio Faria (Communications), Gilson Machado (Tourism), Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure), Anderson Torres (Justice) and João Roma (Citizenship) praised the federal government’s actions in the affected areas. The Ministry of Defense has published videos in which the Armed Forces help to rescue people and donate supplies to the homeless.

Born in Bahia, Rome thanked the head of the Executive and Queiroga for reinforcements in public health. “By determination of President Jair Bolsonaro, we are reinforcing government actions in areas affected by the rains. Above all, it is important to redouble our attention to the issue of public health. I therefore thank Minister Marcelo Queiroga for his efforts”, he highlighted.

Four ministers are in municipalities impacted by the rains: in addition to Rome and Queiroga, Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights). At a press conference, Marinho also defended his boss.

“The president went to Bahia and was criticized. The president sent the ministers and was criticized. I think that if the president discovers the cure for cancer, he will be criticized,” he ironized. He referred to a visit by Bolsonaro to the state about two weeks ago, in the first sequence of storms, which also devastated municipalities.

Last Tuesday, the head of the Planalto signed a provisional measure allocating R$ 200 million to the affected areas. However, the document foresees R$ 80 million of the amount for the states of the Northeast, which is insufficient, according to the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT). The PT is in the south of the state to assist victims of the catastrophe and needled the President of the Republic. “Governing is taking care of people and there is no way to do this away from people”, he stressed.

Impact on election

Experts say the images of Bolsonaro enjoying his vacation, despite the tragedy of the floods, will be political ammunition against him. “Of course, the opposition will use all these images and, above all, the president’s phrase, when he says: ‘I hope I don’t have to go back to work sooner,'” said political scientist Valdir Pucci. “In other words, the president conveys the image of not caring about anything in the country, with nothing that has been happening, such as economic, social and political crises, in addition to this now, the humanitarian crisis, which the state of Bahia is going through. greater opponent of the Bolsonaro government than the president himself.”

André César, a partner at Hold Assessoria Legislativa, recalled that the natural disaster makes the social crisis experienced in the country even more catastrophic, aggravated by hunger and inflation. The specialist highlighted that, in the 1998 elections, the dispute between Eduardo Azeredo and former president Itamar Franco for the government of Minas Gerais had as a determining factor the difference in actions after a storm in the state.

“There was a situation similar to what happens today in Bahia, before the elections. The governor of Minas Gerais at the time, Eduardo Azeredo, was on vacation and was going to run for reelection against Itamar Franco. The former president flew over the affected areas. , talked to the population, and this was used in the campaign”, he commented. “It was very bad for Azeredo and was considered one of the causes of his defeat by Itamar in that election. So, it has symbolic value, and this can be used against Bolsonaro in the next election.”