Ex-BBB Aline criticizes party ‘sealers’, travels and is detonated

Former BBC Aline Gotschalg was called a “hypocrite” on social media after criticizing the party “sealers” amid the tragedy in Bahia. However, the famous also traveled to enjoy New Year’s Eve in the company of family members.

Yesterday, Fernando Medeiros, Gotschalg’s companion, published a video in which the couple appears inside an airplane. After the criticisms, the famous one justified herself, denied hypocrisy and said that she is “inside the house” with her father, mother and Medeiros.

“A bombshell trip. Me, my father, my mother, indoors. If there’s something we’re not, it’s a hypocrite. We traveled to stay indoors,” declared the ex-BBB.

Understand

Today, Aline Gotschalg published a text in her Instagram profile stories in which she criticized the party “sealers”, who boast fun while several cities in southern Bahia were invaded by rainwater, with the fatal victims of thousands of homeless people.

“I’m going to be away from social media for a few days. It hurts to see so much ostentation amidst the chaos that is found in southern Bahia… The need to show ‘sealing’ photos in a private jet makes me sick to my stomach. some kind of power, money and status is greater than empathy and common sense for the other,” he began.

“People complaining about the rains because of the parties that won’t be able to ‘seal’, while thousands of people are losing their homes due to the same rains. It’s sad. It hurts my soul. This year, in addition to choosing not to crowd a few days ago , I can’t post New Year’s Eve look, I can’t come here and post enjoying, drinking and happy, imagining the pain of so many families who are in their houses full of water so as not to lose them”, he added.