Ex-BBB Thais Braz poses with thin piece and big body

With over four million followers, Thais Braz always captivates more fans with its rare beauty. In recent days, the girl who had a lukewarm passage in the BBB 21, gave the talk by sharing clicks in a thin bikini, showing off her bosom.

On top of a bridge, the cat impressed by showing her belly all dry and full of buds. With more than 50 thousand likes, admirers surrounded her with praise.

“Wow, think of a whole beautiful woman,” said one guy. “I’m too passionate, time passes and it only increases”, praised the second person. “Wow, what a beauty”, pointed out another one.

In recent weeks, Thais Braz revolted after being accused of performing new aesthetic procedures. At the time, everything started after starting to follow a dentist.

“Guys, there are people who are very clueless seriously… I followed a dentist because he is giving a course to my sister! It was super helpful! I taught this course with him to my sister because it was her dream! At the very least I follow him, there are already people saying: he won’t do harmonization. Because you saw me following the dentist! People stop it! Seriously… it’s sad… and let people go, because everyone does what they want… I don’t want to do harmonization and I won’t, but what if I wanted to? Anyway… it makes me sad, you know”, he blurted out.

After leaving BBB 21, and realizing that he didn’t have a remarkable story in the reality, Thais commented in conversation with the magazine Who what, people didn’t empathize with her.

I was a little sad that people lack empathy. Nobody saw this as a problem. It’s a problem. That makes me sad. I pressured myself about it. I was brave to go. I had never put myself in situations where I had to speak in public. I always liked photography and production, but I never got to the camera and talked. That thing there was a very new thing for me. I didn’t know how I was going to react”, he declared.

Finally, the ex-BBB he said that he was upset with the lack of support among several people. “I was sad that people were so mean about it. It’s just a way of speaking that is a consequence of my nervousness, my insecurity. They said: ‘Learn to speak’. And they started to generalize my entire life. Just because I couldn’t be firm live and clear on my ideas, they called me dumb. They asked how I graduated. This hurts me. I’m fighting for my dreams, something that I am is courageous”, he commented.

