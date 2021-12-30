Ex-BBBs enjoy year-end parties in RN – 12/30/2021 – News

Rio Grande do Norte was the place chosen by some of the ex-participants of Big Brother Brasil to enjoy the end-of-the-year parties. Between Tuesday and Thursday (30th), participants of the most recent edition of the reality show were at the popular parties in São Miguel do Gostoso and Pipa.

Reproduction/Instagram Sarah Andrade, Thais Braz, Vii Tube and Arthur Picoli attended a concert by also ex-BBB Rodolfo Mattaus, by the duo Israel and Rodolfo

Read more On the North coast, singer Rodolfo, from the duo Israel and Rodolfo, was one of the attractions hired for the party, replacing Jorge and Mateus and, later, Zé Neto and Cristiano. At the concert, on the beach in São Miguel do Gostoso, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the singer received on stage the also ex-BBBs and fellow inmates Arthur Picoli, Thaís Braz, Sarah Andrade and Vii Tube, who were enjoying the parties in the state. Everyone posted the meeting on social media.

Reproduction/Instagram Ex-BBBs also enjoyed a night out in São Miguel do Gostoso

Also in Rio Grande do Norte, but on the South coast, whoever enjoyed a ballad was the champion of the last edition and phenomenon on social networks Juliette Freire. The woman from Paraíba, who has 33 million followers on Instagram alone, was accompanied by friends and enjoyed concerts in an arena on Pipa beach.

Reproduction/Instagram Juliette was in Pipa with friends enjoying the end of the year party

The two beaches even continue with schedules until the 2nd of January, with several nationally renowned artists. Natal also has an intense schedule of shows for the next few days. Check it out here.