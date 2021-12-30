Exclusive! Luísa Sonza and Vitão are together again

The end of the year arrived and the reconciliations started to happen! The column LeoDias discovered, first hand, that Luísa Sonza and Vitão are together again. The two are even in the same condominium in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, ready to break the year together.

The announcement of the reconciliation, however, was kept under lock and key. Luísa Sonza’s team was dedicated to keeping them hidden and without anyone knowing that they would spend New Year’s Eve together. Local residents quickly recognized the Costão Golf condominium because of the sequence of Stories published by the two.

Luísa appeared at Stories dancing in a house next to a friend, while Vitão recorded a sequence of videos in an area with an extensive green area.

The couple announced the end of this year in August and since then they have been mobilizing their support for a reconciliation. The most recent episode was during Virgínia Fonseca’s party, in which Vitão was seen enjoying Luísa’s show, still with a passionate gaze.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.