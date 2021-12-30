EXCLUSIVE: SulAmérica buys Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million | Business

The year is not over for SulAmérica. The company closed this morning the acquisition of 100% of Sompo Saúde, a Japanese insurance company with 116 thousand users of health insurance in Brazil, for R$ 230 million.

The transaction is surprising, as Sompo did not show interest in getting rid of health insurance, even though it is general insurance that the Japanese company has paid more attention to in recent years. SulAmérica, on the other hand, recently made an opposite move: it sold the area of ​​automobiles and elementary lines to focus on health.

The centenary Sula went to knock on the door of the also centenary Sompo about two months ago, arguing that scale is the name of the game in the health insurance market. The buyer, founded by the Larragoiti family, already has around 2.4 million users of medical insurance and over 2 million of dental plans. “Sompo does not have a dental plan. We see opportunities for synergies, cross selling. We serve the same customer profile, our brokers are the same, the accredited network is also the same”, says Ricardo Bottas, CEO of SulAmérica.

It is estimated that Sompo will end the year with operating income of R$ 650 million, with the health insurance business. It is a part of SulAmérica’s operation, which, in the nine-month period, generated revenue of R$ 14.3 billion in the health and dental segments.

“We are going to focus our plans on promoting business aimed at the multiple branches of the Brazilian general insurance market in which the company operates in Brazil”, says Alfredo Lalia Neto, president of Sompo Seguros in Brazil. In 2020, the Japanese insurance company calculated premiums of around R$3.5 billion in Brazil.

The proceeds from the acquisition will come from SulAmérica’s cash, with payment at the closing of the transaction, subject to Cade’s endorsement. The Sompo purchase should not be isolated, as the company is analyzing another half dozen assets, with good chances that part of these negotiations will be closed in 2022.

In the middle of last year, SulAmérica bought Paraná Clínicas, a vertical operator in Curitiba for R$ 385 million and, in March, acquired the portfolio of health plans of Santa Casa de Misericórdia in Ponta Grossa (both in Paraná) and created one health insurance with a restricted network of service providers, which already has 50,000 users in Rio and São Paulo.

Despite operating in different markets, SulAmérica entered into a dispute with Hapvida this year by the operator HB Saúde, from São José do Rio Preto – Hapvida ended up taking it. “We entered the medium-ticket market, but we do not compete directly with them”, says Bottas.

The CEO says that it is not in the plans to have a large network of its own, with a series of acquisitions of hospitals and clinics as the industry leaders do. But, even without a broadly vertical operation, Sula wants to capture part of the public that has health insurance in the lower middle segment. This market comprises 11 million users, equivalent to 23% of the sector.