Experts bring cryptoactives market perspectives to 2022 By Panorama Crypto



Specialists bring perspectives of the cryptoactives market for 2022



The year 2021 was a great year for the cryptoactives market. For 2022, the trend is positive, experts point out. For Safiri Felix, Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, the trend is for growth. “The perspective for 2022 is that the cryptoactive market will continue to grow and perform better than traditional financial assets. The process of greater market institutionalization is irreversible, which tends to feed more and more capital flows to the market”, he explains. According to the expert, , and are the best alternatives to expose yourself to cryptoactives.

As for Lucas Xisto, head of Asset Management at Transfero, the sector must face some challenges. “As in 2021, the scalability challenge of decentralized distributed networks continues in 2022 amid growing demands from new applications that run on blockchains, especially those involving decentralized finance.”

According to Xisto, the expectation is that more and more networks based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) will have space, since most DeFi projects are built in this ecosystem. “Blockchains that don’t use EVM functionality will have the challenge of making their ecosystem more friendly for developers to build applications, which could mean a greater adoption of EVM or a better internal infrastructure for developing these apps”, he concludes.

Greater acceptance and adhesion of large institutions

For Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance, cryptocurrencies will be increasingly accepted and present in the financial products of traditional institutions and fintechs. “We will see more traditional companies entering the crypto market (as we saw with the Adidas Bored Ape Drop, which raised $23 million on its launch and generated mega brand exposure) and exploring the monetization and branding potential of the NFTs and Metaverse ”, he explains.

According to the expert, large institutions are already experimenting with decentralized finance products and we will see the first ones coming out next year. “The usability of blockchain technology will be further explored in several industries; such as foreign exchange (as in the case of Trace Finance), foreign trade, supply chain (food and production chain traceability), among others”.

“We will also have greater pressure from governments in order to regulate and control cryptocurrency brokers and players, even decentralized ones, through regulating companies that maintain and develop the protocols and punish and sanction the people behind them”, he concludes.

Largest cryptoactive market in 2022

For Rafael Izidoro, CEO of Rispar, 2021 was a very positive year for Bitcoin. “In addition to price records, the asset had the massive entry of institutional investors, adoption as legal tender in El Salvador, network decentralization due to the ban on mining in China, and greater education about the sector, which resulted in a more optimistic and open perception of the population about cryptocurrencies”.

For the next year, the specialist analyzes a market with great prospects. “With the high market we are experiencing in 2021 and the strong adoption by the general population, large institutional players and even States, the perspective is for even greater popularization of Bitcoin as a store of value, and who knows the long-awaited milestone of US$100,000” .

Regulation of cryptocurrencies will move the market

For Ricardo Dantas, CO-CEO of Foxbit, regulation will occupy an important space next year. “Countries are preparing for cryptocurrency regulations, which will move the market. Here in Brazil, the creation of digital currencies by the Central Bank and the popularization of cryptocurrencies is something to be expected in 2022”, he explains.

For Ricardo, Bitcoin should always be thought of as an anti defense. “In the long term, it tends to rise, but the market has already shown that there is a lot of volatility on the way. I still believe that it may have a higher value in 2022, but historically, there are big corrections for this post-halving period. In addition, I see Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and to keep an eye on next year”, he concludes.

ABFintechs with an eye on regulation

For the Associação Brasileira de Fintechs, which has a Working Group dedicated to developing a safer and more transparent environment for players and customers in the cryptoactive universe, there is special attention to the Bills (PL) that are being processed in the Chamber (PL 2303/ 2015) and in the Senate (PL 4207/2020), which address the regulation of the sector in the country.

“We closely follow the debates in the committees and we are available to enrich the reflections, always in favor of a regulation that generates security for entrepreneurs, customers and regulators and at the same time is pro-innovation. The debates in the Legislative continue and they will define the future of the market. Therefore, we must continue to follow the movements and contribute with our point of view”, says Marcus Lavorato, coordinator of the crypto WG at ABFintechs and director of Institutional Relations at the Bitcoin Market.

Bet on infrastructure blockchains

“I think that, when we address the issue of cryptocurrency, nothing can be more relevant than its market valuation, as it makes investors from all over the world infer, plead, induce and transform the scenario of the new digital economy”, explains Lucas Schoch , CEO and founder of Bitfy.

According to him, many variables are present in this process of currency appreciation, but none is as strong as volatility, and it is through this constant change that the crypto ecosystem operates.

For 2022, Schoch points out that infrastructure blockchains that have the potential to generate new financial services processes and make them simpler and more efficient are very promising. “Solana, which has appreciated more than 11,000% in this year 2021 alone, has become one of the best performing assets in the world. Another benefited from the volatilization of the market was , which became notorious for the recent appreciation that exceeded the high of 380%”, comments the CEO of Bitfy. Among the cryptos, the expert cites which will be the four most promising cryptocurrencies for the next year: , , and .

Schoch comments that it is incredible to see how cryptos are getting stronger and stronger due to their exacerbated technological development, or merely due to speculation and adherents that aim to transform the market and get rich with it. “In my opinion, many other cryptoactives can appreciate and increase their market capitalization, it just depends on how hot 2022 will be. Let’s wait for volatility”, he concludes.

By Panorama Crypto