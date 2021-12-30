Fábio pulls the line and Cruzeiro seeks to reduce the salary of the cast I Bolavip Brasil

According to information from the Goal portal, the idea of ​​Ronaldo’s management is to reduce the value of the payroll by 60%

Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF - Fábio leads the line of Cruzeiro players who were sought out for salary reduction
Cruzeiro has been gaining more and more space in the sports news due to the great reformulation that is taking place. The celestial club, after being bought by Ronaldo Fenômeno, is undergoing a major transition and the club’s main focus is to reduce expenses in order to balance the club’s debts.

The club is going through a moment in which the main idea of ​​management is to reduce expenses with the team’s payroll. To give you an idea, according to information collected and published by the portal goal, the club hopes to cut spending by more than half. In numbers, the idea would be to reduce the payroll by 60%.

According to an article by journalist Thiago Fernandes, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s idea is to reduce the payroll from R$ 4.5 million (current amount spent by Raposa with the cast) to R$ 1.8 million. One detail was that defenders Ramon and Sidnei (who recently arrived) will not stay at the club due to this situation of reduced wages.

Also according to information from goal, the club’s reinforcements, which were agreed before the confirmation of the purchase by Ronaldo, will have their contracts revised and may undergo these salary reductions. In addition to them, Raposa medallions such as: Fábio, Marcelo Moreno and Rômulo were also sought out to undergo this process.

Now, it’s up to heavenly fans to wait to find out what the scene will be for the club from Minas Gerais, which, for reasons of high expenses, has already given up names like Luxemburgo and Mattos. With this idea of ​​cost reduction, those who do not accept this path should not join the heavenly team for 2022.

