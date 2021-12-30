Fábio’s contract could be 1st with fans for Cruzeiro de Ronaldo

Since the announcement of Ronaldo’s arrival to manage Cruzeiro as SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol), the first changes promoted by his assistants show a concern: cost cutting in football. Therefore, Raposa has sought to renegotiate some of the contracts signed by President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. And that’s where goalkeeper Fábio comes in, one of the greatest idols in the club’s history, who renewed for another season in early November.

The 41-year veteran’s salary — 16 of them wearing the sky shirt — isn’t low. Like the other players who signed with the club for 2022, Fábio is on his way to have conversations with Ronaldo and his team about salary adjustment. And then you’ll have to decide whether or not to follow the Cruzeiro.

By extending his contract for another year, Fábio planned to reach the impressive milestone of 1,000 games for the club. At Toca da Raposa since 2005, when Vasco came, the goalkeeper has already added 976 games for the team. Quite an experience to generate a huge identification with the heavenly fan.

Even in times of crisis, this image has not been shaken. On the contrary. After dropping to Serie B in 2019, the player received surveys, but preferred to continue in Belo Horizonte at a time of reconstruction — now there are two seasons in Segundona. On another front, the goalkeeper was one of the leaders in the squad’s stoppage for back wages this year. Also remembering that he was twice Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro and also won three Brazilian Cups and seven Minas Gerais Championships.

Depending on the veteran’s response, Ronaldo may face his first clash with Cruzeiro fans, after a few days of honeymoon with a large part of the fans after the bombastic announcement of Cruzeiro’s acquisition. Today there is a question about how the club will work, in fact, having an owner.

The former player and businessman has already made decisions that affect prominent figures in the universe of football in Cruzeiro. He has already dismissed coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and football director Alexandre Mattos — who barely had time to get through his negotiations on a return to the club. At first, the decisions of the Phenomenon divided the opinions of Cruzeiro fans.

The cast is already impacted. Sydney defender, ex-Betis (ESP) was one of the athletes who was called to review the agreed values ​​and did not accept what was offered by the group headed by the Phenomenon. Therefore, he will not be performing in January. Goalkeeper Jailson and full-back Pará were also wanted. Another six athletes had already been announced by the previous board.