Famous gospel singer speaks after drag queen son joins OnlyFans

eyshila used social media to post a photo of her son, Lucas Oliveira, and invite other mothers to pray with her. One of the best known in the gospel segment, the singer made the post after the youngest published a poll on her Instagram profile, asking her followers if she should create an account on OnlyFans, an adult content platform. As the background of Story, the young man, who revealed to be homosexual in 2019, published a photo of his back, in front of the mirror, showing his butt.

Shortly after, the boy, who is Pastor Silas Malafaia’s nephew, since his father is the brother of the religious leader’s wife, published a new Story showing that he actually created the account on OnlyFans and provided the profile link for anyone interested. In the biography, Lucas wrote that “more posts are to come”. In the photo on the social network, he appears shirtless and showing only a part of his face. On the same social network, the young man publishes some photos characterized by a drag queen.

While the comments on the last photo Lucas posted are in full swing, Eyshila has also moved social media. The singer published several verses and made it clear that the post was a response to her son’s latest attitudes. “If you are a mother, I invite you to release this word about your children’s lives”, she wrote at the beginning of the text in which she shared a kind of prayer.

“Blessing is not approving conduct. Blessing is agreeing that God fulfills his will and purpose in the lives of our future generations. Even if they choose paths that temporarily do not please God, we need to believe that God’s blessing is greater than the curse of sin, and through our prayers, at some point, that blessing will reach their lives, even if it’s in the deepest abyss,” he said.

“May God keep your physical and mental integrity to live the purpose He has for your life. The world gets tired, sin wears out and sometimes even leaves sequelae. But I pray that God will keep you and keep you in one place safe until your eyes open and you see the greatness of what God has for you,” he continued, asking for protection for the young man, who lives in the United States.

“May the Holy Spirit reveal to you the God your parents could not present to you. May the Holy Spirit show you who Jesus is. On that day, son, you will be impacted by this glorious vision. Yes, there is no abyss so deep that the rope of grace cannot reach. This peace will never be found in things, people or circumstances. This peace has a name: Jesus. He is the prince of peace”, concluded the post, which still has some excerpts from the Bible.

Eyshila’s son bombs on Instagram after announcing his entry on OnlyFans

While Lucas’ new venture worries his mother, gospel singer Eyshila, the boy’s followers welcomed the news with good cheer and good humor. The artist’s youngest entry on OnlyFans made her Instagram profile full of supportive comments. “Dude, be happy. You deserve it,” wrote Fernando Domingos.

“Beautiful and brave to come out in such a toxic environment. I prefer hell with my people than heaven with a bunch of believers,” declared a netizen identified as Daniel. “Beautiful, congratulations and thank you for your visibility and affirmation in our fight. May God always bless you. And I know that from up there your brother is clapping for the warrior you are, because he knew how strong you were,” he said. Diego, citing Matheus, Lucas’ older brother, who died in 2016 from complications from meningitis.