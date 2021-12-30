Famous people lament the death of the countryman Maurílio; see the repercussion

The countryman lost another exponent of the genre. After two weeks in hospital, singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, died this Thursday (12/29), in Goiânia, generating a commotion among fans and famous people.

Owner of the hit Rita, Tierry was one of the first to mourn the loss on social media. “Today nothing matters anymore! I lost another friend and hiking partner. Go with God Maurilio. My feelings to the family! What a pain!” he wrote.

Shaken, ex-BBB Gabi Martins, Tierry’s girlfriend, posted a photo crying and an old video with Maurílio. “You became S de Saudade”, he said, referring to the greatest success of the duo Luiza and Maurílio. “He made his story for us! It will never be forgotten”.

DJ and influencer Rodrigo Mila recalled moments shared with the artist. “God receive you with all the love and affection in his arms brother 😢 How many nice conversations we had hem fat! You are a special guy that I will take with me for the rest of my life. Go with God,” he said.

Renato Sertanejeiro wished his colleague a good time. “Go with God, Maurílio”, says a message shared by him on Instagram. “My condolences to the family, go ahead”, he added in the caption.

The profile of Simone and Simaria paid their condolences. “Our prayers for Maurílio and for all his relatives, friends and fans”. Wesley Safadão also sympathized. “My feelings to the singer’s family, friends and fans Mauril”

See more reactions:

Singer was hospitalized for 14 days

Maurílio had been hospitalized since December 15, when he got sick after performing in the recording of the DVD Não é o Fim do Mundo, by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel. Rescued in a hurry, Maurílio had a series of cardiac arrests in the hospital and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

Despite the seriousness of the case, the countryman showed signs of improvement during hospitalization and was transferred from Hospital Jardim América, the closest to the venue, to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG).

On Wednesday, however, the medical team said the condition was aggravated again because of a serious lung infection.

Trajectory

Born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, Maurílio even studied accounting sciences, but his passion for music and vocation spoke louder.

He met his friend and co-worker in 2016 during her trip to his state. “It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked”, said Luiza, during an interview.

The internet was an important platform for the professional growth of the duo, which reached millions of views on Youtube at the beginning of their career. Soon, they started to perform in bars in the southeast region of Maranhão.