Farewell to Maurílio: Tierry, Gabi Martins and more famous mourn the death of singer | TV & Famous

The famous are using their social networks to pay their last tribute to the singer Mauril, who died this Wednesday, 12/29. The singer was 28 years old and was hospitalized since the 15th of this month in a hospital in Goiânia (GO) after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism.
Maurílio, who was a duo with Luiza, got sick while recording the DVD of another country duo. He even fell on stage and was rescued on the spot by the producer and musical partner.
The duo became famous with the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano.
On Twitter, Tierry lamented the farewell. “I lost yet another hiking partner and friend,” he wrote. “This life is too unfair.”
Lucas Lucco pays tribute to country singer Maurílio — Photo: Instagram
Ex-BBB Victor Hugo was friend and countryman of country singer Maurílio: ‘We’ll always be together, my twin Maurílio ❤️’ — Photo: Twitter
Alcione, a Marrom: “The young music of Brazil loses a great talent”.
Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, also paid tribute to Maurílio:👇
Cristiano, who plays country duo with Zé Neto, laments the early death of singer Maurílio
Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
The singer’s record label, together with Luiza, Som Livre, issued a statement lamenting his death:
“Som Livre deeply regrets the precocious departure of singer Maurílio, one of the most promising names of the new generation of the sertanejo. We offer our sincere feelings and solidarity to family, friends and fans.”
“The singer, who has been part of the Som Livre cast since 2019 alongside Luiza, leaves his mark on the Brazilian music scene through his songs and his unique and special charisma. In his short but memorable career, he stands out the single “S de Saudade”, in partnership with Zé Neto & Cristiano, and collaborations with names such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa, Dilsinho and Dennis DJ. we were fortunate to be a part.”
Country singer Maurílio, who was a partner with Luiza, dies at the age of 28 and famous people lament his early departure — Photo: Instagram
