Fast and Furious | Dwayne Johnson discards comeback and attacks Vin Diesel’s “manipulation”

‎Dwayne Johnson‎‎ refused the request of Vin Diesel to return in the last two films in the franchise ‘Fast and furious‘.‎ The star is expected to continue as Luke Hobbs in derivative productions, and criticized his former colleague’s stance.

‎”I said directly [a Vin Diesel] would not return. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and would always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of me coming back. Vin’s publication [nas redes sociais] was an example of their manipulation. I didn’t like him bringing his kids into the situation, as did Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had talked about it months ago and we came to a clear understanding.”

Explained to CNN.

‎”My goal all along was to end my journey in this amazing franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has put mud in the water. Regardless, I truly wish my former cast and crew all the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

‘The Fast and the Furious 10’ is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Production is expected to start in January, and there is a possibility of ‘Fast and Furious 11‘ be done simultaneously.