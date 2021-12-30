Fátima Bernardes shuts up haters with professional and personal success

THE Meeting with Fatima Bernardes turns 10 in 2022. The date speaks for itself. The proposal of the then anchor and editor of Jornal Nacional was the winner. Audience leader in the main squares of the country, with indices close to or higher than those of Mais Você by Ana Maria Braga, the Meeting is also commercially strong. It is even featured in advertising plans for attractions such as BBB and Futebol. Despite the success, the attraction and Fátima Bernardes are still in the crosshairs of fake news disseminators.

While the program is involved in rumors about the extinction, from detractors or late fans of TV Globinho, Fátima faces nasty comments from sectors of the press and politicians. Perhaps a reflection of the discretion he maintains with regard to public life, limiting information about him to the feed on his social networks. The press, especially the cruel wing, privileges those who expose themselves and invent what they can about those who preserve themselves.

Hence the little notes about fights over vacations “every month”, with texts that ignore, for example, the two leave due to health reasons that marked the presenter’s 2021.

The political milieu, or the most sordid segment of it, uses the relationship between Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha to affront it. A response to the opposition of the federal deputy to the (un) government Jair Bolsonaro. This and his children tend to distort the agenda of the Meeting, always linked to social causes. Signs are altered and spread by the clan’s well-known fake news network – yesterday (28), the journalist had to defend herself from the family’s latest dirty trick.

Amidst criticism, intrigue and repression by others, Fátima remains one of the nicer and more prepared figures on Brazilian TV. Her performance is in no way reminiscent of the reticent host of the show’s first months, whether thrilled with the “real life” dilemmas reported by her guests or costumed as the participants of The Masked Singer Brasil. An attraction whose route the station, the commander and the team recalculated until taking the path of today’s success, to the dismay of the haters.

Helping hand

Globo will boost the sessions Maximum temperature and Box Office Champions for the debut of The Masked Singer Brasil. For January 23, the network has scheduled screenings of A Bela ea Fera (2017), with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and Os Farofeiros (2018), with Cacau Protásio and Maurício Manfrini. The national comedy, it is worth remembering, won the largest audience on Tela Quente in recent years: 28.3 points, on July 8, 2019.

The ‘Masked Singer’ will cover the hole in the state championships, with the mission to deliver high to the “new” Domingão with Huck.

Confusion of Cazalbé

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega he revealed yet another of the many sorrows he carries… But the owner of the old and dear bench at A Praça é Nossa got in the way. In an interview with the Inteligência Ltda. podcast, he stated that Regina Case refused to participate in a scene with him in Magic Mirror (1977). But the actress did not participate in that soap opera.

Lenita, the character mentioned by Carlos Alberto, daughter of Carijó (Lima Duarte), was played by Djenane Machado.